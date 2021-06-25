Nine killed, 17 injured in road mishaps in 7 dists

Nine people including three elderly men and two minor children were killed and 17 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Khagrachhari, Barishal, Moulvibazar, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Sirajganj and Kishoreganj, in three days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An elderly man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Harimohan Chakma, 75, son of late Rabindra Chakma, a resident of Dhanpata Chhara area under Babuchhara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two mahindras (local vehicle) were collided head-on in Jarulchhari Dhanpata Chhara area at around 7am, which left three people injured.

The injured were rushed to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Harimohan dead.

The other injured were shifted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) AKM Payer Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Bidyut Biswas, 35, son of Nitai Biswas, a resident of Goma area in Bakerganj Upazila, and Rabbi, 25, of Char Kaua area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Traffic Sergeant Tauhid Morshed Tutul said a motorcycle carrying Bidyut and Rabbi fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Amtala intersection area at around 3:30pm. At that time, a Bagerhat-bound gas cylinder-laden truck crushed them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

However, locals caught truck driver Md Rabiul Islam and handed him over to police, the official added.

KAMALNAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: An elderly man was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jayfar Mia, 75, a resident of Chitlia Amtala area under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sayad Mia, a former member of Bangladesh Army, was trying to learn driving pickup van in Chitlia Amtala area at around 5:30pm.

At one stage, the pickup van hit a tea stall after losing its control over the steering.

At least 10 people who were sitting at the tea stall were injured at that time.

Later, Jayfar Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamalganj PS OC Yardaus Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the pickup van and filing of a case is underway in this connection.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a minor boy were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Tareque, 25, son of Hossain Ahmed, a resident of Kalabagan area in Ramu upazila, and Nahidul Islam, 3, son of Nurul Islam of Rajapalong area in Ukhia Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a microbus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Battali area in the afternoon, which left Tareque dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured was rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Nahidul died on the spot after a pick-up van ran over him in Ukhia College area.

Confirming the matter, Ukhia PS OC Ahmed Sanjul Morshed said the vehicles were seized.

BAGERHAT: A schoolboy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sifat Hossain, 12, son of Sohag Chaukider, a resident of Sonatala Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Rayenda Government Pilot High School in the area.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden trolley hit a bicycle carrying Sifat and one of his friends from behind in Banglabazar area on the Panchrasta-Rasulpur Road at around 10am, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Sifat was rushed to Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the trolley and arrested its driver.

Sharankhola PS OC Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Osman Goni, 62, a resident of Gopalnagar Village in Dhunat Upazila of Bogura.

Kazipur PS OC Panchananda Sarker said Osman Goni came to visit his daughter's house in the upazila.

However, a motorcycle hit Osman hard after losing its control over the steering in Baniajan Bridge area on the Patagram Road under Gandhail Union in the morning, which left him seriously injured.

Nayon Kazi, the motorcyclist, also received injuries in the accident.

The injured were taken to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Osman Goni dead.

Nayon was shifted to Sirajgaj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Jannatul Mawa, 10, was the daughter of Ekhlach Uddin Bhutto of Angiadi Village in the upazila.

Police and locals said, Mawa and her elder sister Ikra were near their house in the morning. At that time, a training car lost control and hit Mawa. Mawa was crushed under the car and died on the spot. The trainee and the driver of the car managed to flee the scene.

Being informed police seized the car.

Pakundia PS OC Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the matter.







