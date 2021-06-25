Video
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Countryside

Birampur hospital fails to provide proper treatment

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

Birampur Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, June 24: Worse condition is prevailing in Birampur Upazila Health Complex in the district. Ambulance, x-ray machine, ultrasonogram, ECG, disinfection tunnel and all sorts of operation are suspended. Incoming patients are suffering immensely.
Upazila Health and Familiy Planning Officer Dr. Shyamol Kumar Ray said, the ambulance service has been remaining suspended for a long time following suspension of the driver for a time being; ultrasonogram and ECG services are also suspended due to lack of technicians; all types of operations have been suspended in the absence of anaesthesia doctor and surgeon.
The x-ray machine and disinfection tunnel are remaining suspended due to technical defection, he said.
He further said, the worse condition of the hospital has been informed to the highest authority. But there has been no remedy so far, he added.
Jalal Uddin Rumi of Daudpur Village in the upazila said, "My brother was admitted into the hospital. But oxygen was not available. After being deprived of treatment, patients are going back."
Upazila Chairman Khairul Alam Razu said, there has been talk with the highest authority about resolving the hospital problem.
Besides, he added, for emergency need amid corona, central oxygen system will be launched soon, he informed.


