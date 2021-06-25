Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Countryside

3 minors drown in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Tasrif, 2, son of Liton Panchayet of Gazaria Village under Pashchim Charumed Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Tasrif fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, locals found his floating body and recovered it from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.
BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Zahid Hossain Shuva, 10, son of Ziaur Rahman of Bhurubhuria Village in the upazila, and Mohammad Omer, 8, son of Baha Uddin of Noyagaon Village in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla. They were cousins in relation.  
Local sources said the both went to the canal in Bhurubhuria Village in the afternoon to take bath.
At one stage, they drowned in the water as they could not swim.
After searching, the relatives found their bodies on water and recovered those from the canal.
Bancharampur PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 48 more people die, 1,253 more infected in 18 dists
Villagers suffer for damaged culverts at Gangni
200 transgender people get food aid in Rajshahi
Qur’anic education  for transgender opens in Pabna
Buy sacrificial animals online: Palak
List of new AL UP chairmen  in Barishal
Bridge turned into death trap at Agailjhara
12-foot python rescued at Kamalganj


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft