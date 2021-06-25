3 minors drown in 2 dists

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Tasrif, 2, son of Liton Panchayet of Gazaria Village under Pashchim Charumed Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Tasrif fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals found his floating body and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Zahid Hossain Shuva, 10, son of Ziaur Rahman of Bhurubhuria Village in the upazila, and Mohammad Omer, 8, son of Baha Uddin of Noyagaon Village in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla. They were cousins in relation.

Local sources said the both went to the canal in Bhurubhuria Village in the afternoon to take bath.

At one stage, they drowned in the water as they could not swim.

After searching, the relatives found their bodies on water and recovered those from the canal.

Bancharampur PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident.







