Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Foreign News

British PM suggests unrestricted travel for the fully vaccinated is coming soon

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photo : Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photo : Reuters

June 24: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted on Thursday that the UK was close to permitting unrestricted travel abroad for fully vaccinated people, in what would be a huge boost for airlines and holiday companies brought to their knees by COVID-19.
Johnson said he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer holiday and said there would be an announcement later on Thursday.
"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," he told reporters.
The summer season, when airlines make almost all their profits, could be saved if the government decides to allow people who are fully vaccinated to avoid quarantining on their return to the UK - although it would also depend on popular destinations being easily accessible to British travelers.
The government has come under increasing pressure to ease restrictions as the peak July and August holiday season approaches.
Pilots, cabin crew, travel agents and other workers from the travel industry held protests on Wednesday, calling on the government to open up more routes, while British Airways , easyJet and TUI are backing a court case questioning the government's travel rules.
Britain has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world but so far the government has effectively prevented travel to most countries through quarantine and testing rules, prompting the industry to warn of multiple business failures and job losses.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce later on Thursday changes to England's "green" list for quarantine-free travel amid speculation that restrictions could be eased for Spanish islands.
Currently there are just 11 "green" destinations. Malta and the Portuguese island of Madeira have also been touted as possible additions, and airlines have said they will be ready to go should new destinations open.
But any wider reopening of travel from the UK faces a new challenge as European destinations could start to restrict entry.
German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would like European countries to require people entering from Britain to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany, citing the high prevalence of the more infectious Delta variant in the UK.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil Environment Minister quits; faces illegal logging probe
Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail
NE Nigeria conflict has caused deaths of 324,000 children: UN
British PM suggests unrestricted travel for the fully vaccinated is coming soon
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Leaders demand restoration of statehood
US, Germany urge fight against resurgent anti-Semitism
Angela Merkel to take last bow on EU stage


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft