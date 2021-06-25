Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Foreign News

US, Germany urge fight against resurgent anti-Semitism

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

BERLIN, June 24: The United States and Germany on Thursday urged greater efforts to combat the denial and diminishing of the Holocaust, warning against complacency as conspiracy theories thrive online and survivors pass away.
The top diplomats of the two allies announced a new initiative involving policymakers and Holocaust museums that will look for more "innovative" ways to teach about the genocide that killed six million Jews as well as Roma, LGBTQ people and other minorities.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the stepson of a survivor of the Auschwitz and Dachau death camps, said the Holocaust was a "gradual descent into darkness" made possible by "countless individual steps designed to vilify and dehumanise people".
"That understanding is particularly urgent today as survivors pass from us and those who deny the Holocaust are getting louder and finding insidious new ways to spread their lies," Blinken said in Berlin at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, pointing to a sharp rise in anti-Semitic content online.
Blinken was visibly moved as he heard from 99-year-old Margot Friedlaender, a camp survivor who still speaks several times a week of her experiences, including how her murdered mother left her with a necklace and the message, "Try to make your life."
"You've done a remarkable thing with your first 100 years. We'll wait for the next 100 years to see what you do next," Blinken was heard saying as he squatted by her seat to chat with her under light rain.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil Environment Minister quits; faces illegal logging probe
Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail
NE Nigeria conflict has caused deaths of 324,000 children: UN
British PM suggests unrestricted travel for the fully vaccinated is coming soon
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Leaders demand restoration of statehood
US, Germany urge fight against resurgent anti-Semitism
Angela Merkel to take last bow on EU stage


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft