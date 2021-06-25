Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Foreign News

Angela Merkel to take last bow on EU stage

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

BERLIN, June 24: Germany's Angela Merkel heads into what is expected to be her last EU summit Thursday, with admiration from her fellow leaders after 16 years in power tempered by a sober sizing-up of her achievements.
Characteristically unsentimental, the 66-year-old chancellor, who is retiring from politics this year, outlined a packed agenda for the Brussels meeting in her presumably last major speech to parliament.
It covered fighting the coronavirus pandemic, facing up to "provocations" from Russia and chasing an elusive deal on migration to the bloc -- but not a word on her legacy.
Visitors to Berlin in recent weeks have highlighted the impact of the EU's longest serving leader with her mild manner and cool gravitas, while some quietly lamented a lack of long-term vision.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served for 14 years in Merkel's cabinet, said last month Merkel was "infinitely valued" in Europe "because of her great experience".
"When we're at loggerheads, she'll come with an idea and remind us of what's important and break the impasse. That power to unite -- we'll of course miss that," she said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed her "enormous authority", saying she brings "reason and decency to politics".
"When she starts to speak at the European Council, a lot of people are often still looking at their iPhones," he said.
"But then they all put their iPhones away. Pens are put down. And we listen to her."
On Thursday, even the co-chief of the opposition Greens, Annalena Baerbock paid homage to her leadership.
"Many people in this country are thankful that you in the last 16 years held Europe together in crisis situations," said Baerbock, one of the candidates to replace her after September's general election.
Merkel's endurance in marathon negotiations became a trademark, and she once famously described her "camel-like" ability to store sleep.
Brussels became like a second home over the years.
As another endless summit dragged into the wee hours in 2016, she popped out to one of the city's beloved snack shops, Maison Antoine, for a bag of chips with Andalusian sauce -- a spicy mayonnaise with pepper and tomato.
She paid her own bill.
Two years later, she took part in an impromptu "beer summit" with the leaders of France, Belgium and Luxembourg around a convivial table on Brussels' Grand-Place.
But it wasn't always bonhomie with her fellow leaders, with the 2010-12 euro crisis in particular leaving lasting scars.
Merkel long maintained a strict line with debt-mired nations including Greece as it hurtled toward crashing out of the eurozone.
Her austerity policies inflicted suffering on already beleaguered populations, with some leaders arguing that cure was more painful than the disease.
Critics say compromises brokered to keep countries in the currency zone failed to address its enduring weaknesses.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil Environment Minister quits; faces illegal logging probe
Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail
NE Nigeria conflict has caused deaths of 324,000 children: UN
British PM suggests unrestricted travel for the fully vaccinated is coming soon
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Leaders demand restoration of statehood
US, Germany urge fight against resurgent anti-Semitism
Angela Merkel to take last bow on EU stage


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft