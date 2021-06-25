Late Goretzka equaliser books Germany last-16



Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and Germany's midfielder Leon Goretzka celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. photo: AFP

Adam Szalai gave Hungary a shock early lead and although Germany drew level through Kai Havertz in the second half, the Hungarians went back in front almost immediately through Andras Schaefer.

With six minutes left, Goretzka fired home a crucial equaliser to set up a blockbuster tie against England at Wembley on Tuesday, eliminating Hungary who finished bottom of Group F.

"I am absolutely delighted -- we have no doubts now and are full of confidence," said Goretzka amid German celebrations at the final whistle.

Germany only narrowly avoided a repeat of their shock group-stage exit, as defending champions, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We made mistakes but fought and showed superb morale," said Germany coach Joachim Loew, who was six minutes from ending his 15 years in charge with an embarassing defeat.

"It was not for the faint-hearted. Now it will a real highlight to play against England at Wembley.

"We will be well prepared -- I can promise that."

Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi admitted it was tough to accept bowing out after leading twice.

"It's hard to find the words," he said.

"We played well. Clearly Germany dominated. In the end, it's bad luck for us and good luck for Germany."

The match build-up had been dominated by UEFA's refusal to allow the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with Hungary's LGBTIQ community.

UEFA and the government of Hungary came under a hail of criticism after Budapest's new anti-LGBTIQ law and the football body's refusal to light the Munich stadium.

Germany got off to the worst possible start when Szalai ghosted in between centre-backs Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter to head Roland Sallai's superb cross past Manuel Neuer.

