Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Sports

Late Goretzka equaliser books Germany last-16

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and Germany's midfielder Leon Goretzka celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. photo: AFP

Germany's coach Joachim Loew (R) and Germany's midfielder Leon Goretzka celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. photo: AFP

MUNICH, JUNE 24: Leon Goretzka came off the bench to rescue Germany's Euro 2020 campaign with a late equaliser as a nerve-shredding 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich on Wednesday set up a last-16 showdown with England.
Adam Szalai gave Hungary a shock early lead and although Germany drew level through Kai Havertz in the second half, the Hungarians went back in front almost immediately through Andras Schaefer.
With six minutes left, Goretzka fired home a crucial equaliser to set up a blockbuster tie against England at Wembley on Tuesday, eliminating Hungary who finished bottom of Group F.
"I am absolutely delighted -- we have no doubts now and are full of confidence," said Goretzka amid German celebrations at the final whistle.
Germany only narrowly avoided a repeat of their shock group-stage exit, as defending champions, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
"We made mistakes but fought and showed superb morale," said Germany coach Joachim Loew, who was six minutes from ending his 15 years in charge with an embarassing defeat.
"It was not for the faint-hearted. Now it will a real highlight to play against England at Wembley.
"We will be well prepared -- I can promise that."
Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi admitted it was tough to accept bowing out after leading twice.
"It's hard to find the words," he said.
"We played well. Clearly Germany dominated. In the end, it's bad luck for us and good luck for Germany."
The match build-up had been dominated by UEFA's refusal to allow the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with Hungary's LGBTIQ community.
UEFA and the government of Hungary came under a hail of criticism after Budapest's new anti-LGBTIQ law and the football body's refusal to light the Munich stadium.
Germany got off to the worst possible start when Szalai ghosted in between centre-backs Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter to head Roland Sallai's superb cross past Manuel Neuer.
Delighted travelling Hungarian fans celebrated wildly as their German counterparts looked on in silence.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Late Goretzka equaliser books Germany last-16
Spain put five past Slovakia to book Croatia showdown
Benzema delighted to lift 'pressure'
Brazil eke out win against Colombia
Ronaldo equals int’l scoring record as Portugal edge into last 16
Mahmudullah fined for on  field misdemeanor in DPL
ARB SC extend winning run
Bangladesh drawn group G in AFC women's Asian Cup


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft