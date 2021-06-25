Mahmudullah fined for on  field misdemeanor in DPL

Gazi Group Cricketers Mahmudullah Riyad was fined Tk. 20000 for his on the field misdemeanor in two matches of the super league phase of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

In consecutive two matches in the league, he showed a disrespectful gesture to the umpire's decision, which is a level 2 offence and breached the code of conduct of the league.

"'What Mahmudullah has done on the field is against the spirit of cricket. Challenging the umpires 'decision, his body language was bad. Mahmudullah also got a penalty in the previous match. For this, the penalty has been doubled. He was given this punishment for violating the code of conduct," match referee Roqibul Hassan said.

During a match against Prime Bank Cricket Club on Wednesday, the umpire didn't respond to Gazi Group's appeal of leg-before-wicket. Desperate Mahmudullah, the captain of the team, then acted childishly. He punched the side wicket twice and rolled on to 22 yards of wicket like a child. Mahmudullah could not accept the decision in any way. He went to his fielding position and sat with his hands on his head. The umpire asked him to start the game but he didn't even pay heed to it. It took him two or three minutes to restart the game.

The day before, in the match against Abahani, the umpire gave wide in the first ball of pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho in the 19th over. Mahmudullah was dissatisfied with this decision. He ran from the boundary line in a furious manner towards the umpires. He was then seen talking to the umpire in a furious manner. -BSS











