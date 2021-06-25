Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Sports

Women\'s Football League

ARB SC extend winning run

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Women's Football LeagueAnuching Mogini slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw  Ataur Rahaman Bhuiyan (ARB) College Sporting Club recorded their eighth victory in the Women's Football League when they blanked Nasrin Sports Academy by 4-0 goals on Thursday.
Held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, Anuching slammed a hat-trick with three goals while she was well supported by Shaheda Akter who added another one goal for the winning side.
In the proceeding, Anuching put ARB College SC early in the 13th minute and doubled the lead scoring her second goal in the 37th minute of the match.
After the breather, she completed her hat-trick goal in the 73rd minute of the match while Shaheda sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for ARB College SC in the 76th minute of the match. The day's win saw ARB College SC improved their tally with 24 points from nine matches while Nasrin Sports Academy remained at  their previous credit of ten points playing eight outings.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Late Goretzka equaliser books Germany last-16
Spain put five past Slovakia to book Croatia showdown
Benzema delighted to lift 'pressure'
Brazil eke out win against Colombia
Ronaldo equals int’l scoring record as Portugal edge into last 16
Mahmudullah fined for on  field misdemeanor in DPL
ARB SC extend winning run
Bangladesh drawn group G in AFC women's Asian Cup


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft