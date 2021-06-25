ARB SC extend winning run

Women's Football LeagueAnuching Mogini slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Ataur Rahaman Bhuiyan (ARB) College Sporting Club recorded their eighth victory in the Women's Football League when they blanked Nasrin Sports Academy by 4-0 goals on Thursday.

Held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, Anuching slammed a hat-trick with three goals while she was well supported by Shaheda Akter who added another one goal for the winning side.

In the proceeding, Anuching put ARB College SC early in the 13th minute and doubled the lead scoring her second goal in the 37th minute of the match.

After the breather, she completed her hat-trick goal in the 73rd minute of the match while Shaheda sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for ARB College SC in the 76th minute of the match. The day's win saw ARB College SC improved their tally with 24 points from nine matches while Nasrin Sports Academy remained at their previous credit of ten points playing eight outings. -BSS







