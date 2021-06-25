Video
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Sports

Bangladesh drawn group G in AFC women's Asian Cup

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Bangladesh have been drawn in tough group G alongside Jordan and Islamic Republic of Iran after the draw ceremony of AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers held on Thursday in AFC house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
 The twenty eight teams were drawn into four groups of four and four groups of three, with the winners' of each group clinching their final round place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6.
Reigning champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia and third-placed China PR as well as hosts India have already qualified for the finals, which will see an expanded twelve teams competing for the continent's premier women's national team title.
Grouping:
Group A: Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Laos.
Group B: Vietnam, Tajikistan, Maldives and Afghanistan.
Group C: DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq and Indonesia.
Group D: Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, Guam and Lebanon.
Group E: Korea Republic, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.
Group F: Philippines, Hong Kong and Nepal.
Group G: Jordan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh.
Group H: Thailand, Palestine and Malaysia.     -BSS


