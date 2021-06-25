Sublime Ashraful scripts Abahani's shocking defeat



Player of the match Mohammad Ashraful.

The defeat left Abahani's aspiration to retain the title in tricky state as they now must beat Prime Bank Cricket Club in the last match on Saturday. If Prime Bank wins their tonight's match against Prime Doleshwar, in that case, Abahani would have to win by a large margin to retain their title.

Abahani, coming off three straight wins in the super league phase, compiled 173-7 after opting to bat first. It was the total that gave them a confidence to win the game but one magnificent knock from Ashraful sank them. Ashraful, who opened the innings, hammered an unbeaten 72 off 48, clobbering eight fours and two sixes as Sheikh Jamal raced to the victory with nine balls remaining with 175-4.

In pursuit of defending the total, Abahani were on top when they reduced Sheikh Jamal to 12-2, with Arafat Sunny and Saifuddin claiming the wicket of inform Shykat Ali (2) and Imrul Kayes (3) respectively.

But that couldn't dent Ashraful as he counterattacked in style to keep the asking run rate in control. Alongside him, Nasir Hossain also played his natural game to make the Abahani bowlers disarray.

Nasir smote four fours and two sixes in his 36 off 22 before being dismissed. But captain Nurul Hasan Sohan kept the scoreboard flowing with Ashraful. Sohan also was removed after scoring 36 off 22 with one four and three sixes. By then Jamal found them in a winning position with Ashraul finding the gap at regular intervals. His assured presence and Ziaur Rahman's ultra-aggressive batting sailed the side home with ease. Ziaur was not out on 22 off 9, hitting two fours and as many sixes.

Earlier Abahani rode on Liton Das brilliant 70 off 51, an innings studded with eight fours and one six. Liton got back amongst runs after coming to bat at one down position.

Abahani though lost inform opener Munim Shahriar for naught, Naim Sheikh and Liton kept the side aloft with free-flowing batting. Naim scored 42 off 28, striking six fours. They shared 68 runs for the second wicket stand.

After their departure, no one could however make it big, which eventually proved to be fatal.

Ziaur Rahman and Minhajul Abedin Afridi grabbed two wickets apiece for Sheikh Jamal. -BSS





