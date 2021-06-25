Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Sports

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (C) lifts the winner's Mace as New Zealand players celebrate victory on the final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 23, 2021. - New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets. photo: AFP

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (C) lifts the winner's Mace as New Zealand players celebrate victory on the final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 23, 2021. - New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets. photo: AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, JUNE 24: New Zealand enjoyed the greatest triumph in their cricket history as they beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.
Two years after their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord's, the Blackcaps claimed their first major global title.
Set a modest target of 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 with time to spare in a match extended into a reserve sixth day following two days lost to rain.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced New Zealand to 44-2 by removing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to the delight of India fans.
But New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the team's most-experienced batsmen, settled any lingering nerves in an unbroken stand of 96.
Williamson, who won plaudits for the sporting way he dealt with defeat in the 2019 World Cup final, was 52 not out. It was only the second fifty of the match after New Zealand opener Devon Conway's first-innings effort and followed Williamson's first-innings 49.
Taylor, who hit the winning boundary, was unbeaten on 47.
India's last hope of turning the tide evaporated when, with New Zealand 55 runs shy of victory at 84-2, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a regulation slip catch off the luckless Jasprit Bumrah to reprieve Taylor on 26.
Taylor ended the match when he whipped Mohammed Shami off his pads for four.
"It's a very special feeling," said Williamson at the presentation ceremony as he paid tribute to a "formidable" India side.
"It was just great the heart that our team showed to get across the line in what was a brilliant Test.
"We know we don't always have the stars -- we rely on a few other bits and pieces to try and stay in games and be competitive and I think we saw that in this match."
In a match in which bowlers held sway, New Zealand's all-pace attack did most damage Wednesday by dismissing India for just 170 in their second innings as blue skies provided the best batting conditions of the game.
Tim Southee took 4-48 in 19 overs, with longtime new-ball partner Trent Boult striking twice in an over during his 3-39.
The towering Kyle Jamieson, named player of the match, followed his first-innings 5-31 by snaring India captain Virat Kohli again during a miserly 2-30 in 24 overs.
"We did really well with the ball in the first innings to pull things back nicely but this morning was the difference, where the Kiwi bowlers really executed their plans to perfection," said Kohli, whose side face England in a five-Test series starting in August.
New Zealand would have confronted an even smaller target had Rishabh Pant not been dropped on five during his innings of 41.
Few cricket lovers would begrudge New Zealand, a country with a population of around five million compared with cricket powerhouse's India's 1.3 billion, their success.
They entered a final worth $1.6 million to the winners, hardened by a recent 1-0 series win in England, while India were playing their first Test since March.
The reserve day, the first time a Test has gone into a sixth day since the 2005 Super Series in Australia, was deployed in the hope a two-year effort to crown red-ball cricket's first official world champions would end with an outright winner.
India resumed on 64-2, with key batsman Kohli adding just five runs to his overnight eight when he again fell to Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate Jamieson, edging to BJ Watling in the wicketkeeper's final match before retirement.
India's 71-3 became 72-4 when Pujara edged Jamieson low to a diving Taylor at first slip.
In came Pant, whose batting heroics helped India achieve a remarkable come-from-behind series win in Australia earlier this year.
But the wicketkeeper should have been out soon afterwards when he edged Jamieson, only for Southee to drop a routine slip chance.
Pant eventually fell when his skied edge off left-armer Boult was brilliantly caught by Henry Nicholls, running back from point.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Late Goretzka equaliser books Germany last-16
Spain put five past Slovakia to book Croatia showdown
Benzema delighted to lift 'pressure'
Brazil eke out win against Colombia
Ronaldo equals int’l scoring record as Portugal edge into last 16
Mahmudullah fined for on  field misdemeanor in DPL
ARB SC extend winning run
Bangladesh drawn group G in AFC women's Asian Cup


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft