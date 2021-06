BANKING EVENTS

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz, Md. Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Directors and senior officials are inaugurating its 4 sub-branches through video conference from head office recently. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard. 4 Sub branches are- Baroiarhat sub branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram; Morichya Bazar sub branch at Ukhia, Cox's Bazar; Hazaribagh sub branch at Hazaribagh, Dhaka; Chutipur Bazar sub branch at Jhikorgacha, Jashore. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Vice Chairman Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam along with Director Md. Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director S M Jaffar, govt officials, local elites and bank executives inaugurating its189th branch at Sitakunda, Chattogram on Thursday. photo: Bank