Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan

Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan

Shimanto Bank Ltd inaugurated its19th Branch at Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka on Thursday.  Chairman of the Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, BGBM (BAR) was present as chief guest at the programme, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Muklesur Rahman was also present as special guest.
Chairman of the Bank express his vision to develop the bank as a modern technology driven banking service at all important corner of the country. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes, he said.
Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps (Connect), SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Nari-Shakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service.
It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 01 September 2016.
In the same year the bank stared its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Gulshan Branch is the 5th Branch of the Bank at Dhaka.
The Bank has already established Branches at Mymensingh, Chattogram, Satkania, Benapole, Lalmonirhat,Bibir Bazar, Seed Store, Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Champoknagar (B.Baria), Sylhet, Khulna,Pragpur (Kushtia) and Gadkhali (Jashore).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan
US new home sales drop for second straight month
BSEC approves Beximco’s bid to issue Sukuk bond
C-19: More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs
Vistara launches 48-hour monsoon sale
ECNEC provides Tk 84.64 crore support to Dhaka Bypass Road
S’pore says ready to help BD port expansion efforts


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft