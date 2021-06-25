

Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Muklesur Rahman was also present as special guest.

Chairman of the Bank express his vision to develop the bank as a modern technology driven banking service at all important corner of the country. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes, he said.

Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps (Connect), SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Nari-Shakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 01 September 2016.

In the same year the bank stared its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Gulshan Branch is the 5th Branch of the Bank at Dhaka.

The Bank has already established Branches at Mymensingh, Chattogram, Satkania, Benapole, Lalmonirhat,Bibir Bazar, Seed Store, Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Champoknagar (B.Baria), Sylhet, Khulna,Pragpur (Kushtia) and Gadkhali (Jashore).





