Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:34 PM
Home Business

BSEC approves Beximco’s bid to issue Sukuk bond

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the proposal of issuing of the country's first ever green Sukuk bond by Beximco.
 BSEC approved the proposal of the convertible or redeemable asset-backed green Sukuk, which will have five-year tenure, said a press release on Wednesday.
 With the Sukuk proceeds, the company plans to finance solar projects and expand its textile factory.
Each unit of the Sukuk would be Tk 100 where minimum subscription amount should be Tk 5,000. Minimum periodic distribution rate is 9 per cent, the BSEC said in a statement.


