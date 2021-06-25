Video
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Business

Vistara launches 48-hour monsoon sale

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, Jun 24: With leisure travel on an upswing, the only way to bag a cheap domestic airfare is to book in advance and that'swhere monsoon sales come in. Vistara on Wednesday announced a 48-hour sale of domestic tickets for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business). Alliance Air hqd announced a monsoon sale last week.
"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours on 24 June and ending 2359 hours on Friday, 25 June, for travel between 01 August 2021 - 12 October 2021 (blackout dates apply)," said the airline. Subject to availability, oneway fares starting at Rs 1099 all-inclusive for Economy, Rs 2099 for premium economy and Rs 5999 for business class are on offer, said the airline.
"Bookings under the sale are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline's call centre, and through travel agents," said the airline.
"Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits do not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be clubbed with these discounts. Seats available on sale are limited and are available strictly on first-come, first-served basis," it added.
Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, Vistara, said: "The unfortunate second wave of Covid-19 compelled many to put their travel plans on hold. As the situation begins to gradually improve and demand starts to return, we are happy to invite travellers to fly ...to their destinations, at these attractive fares.    -TNN


