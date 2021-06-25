Video
Home Business

S’pore says ready to help BD port expansion efforts

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Singapore should look to collaborate on improving connectivity and infrastructure so as to build on each other's competitive advantages and benefit from the larger global economy.
Singapore Transport and Trade Relations Minister S Iswaran said in a webinar on business opportunities in Bangladesh on Thursday. He said, he believes that the enhanced connectivity between the two countries will help make economies more resilient, adding that Singapore stands prepared to help Bangladesh with its port expansion efforts.
"By strengthening connectivity with Singapore's port, Bangladesh can tap on our strong linkages across South-east Asia and enjoy even greater access to one of the fastest growing regions in the world," he said.
In his opening remarks, Mr Iswaran also noted that Singapore's bilateral trade with Bangladesh has been growing in tandem with a rising foreign direct investment, which amounted to S$1.9 million in sectors such as energy and manufacturing of consumer goods.
Next year, Singapore will celebrate its 50th anniversary of establishing bilateral relationships with Bangladesh.
Mr Iswaran said he was hopeful that the two countries will be able to continue working together to improve its individual infrastructure, which will enable economic and social development as well as promote inclusive growth.
The webinar - organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association (SFMA) and several other Bangladeshi organisations - is a part of SBF's efforts to help Singapore businesses navigate regional markets.
It featured a discussion on best practises for doing business in Bangladesh. Panellists gave insight into business-to-business collaboration opportunities and how Singapore's private sector can play a role in supporting Bangladesh's growth.
Close to 100 Singapore and Bangladeshi organisations across a range of sectors attended the webinar. More than a third of Singaporean businesses were new to investment opportunities in Bangladesh.


