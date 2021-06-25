Walton to ship TVs to 20 European countries by year end



Walton's senior officials briefing German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz about the successful market expansion of Walton products in Europe during his recent visit to the TV Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Park in Chandra, Gazipur.

Despite the global trade and economic slowdown following the coronavirus pandemic situation, Walton made a great success in expanding its LED TV exports to 10 European countries, including Germany, Greece, Ireland, Croatia, Spain, Poland, Italy and Romania. Walton's successful market expansion in Europe was resulted in increasing its TV export 10 times more than the previous year, says a press release.

In addition, Walton's TV exports to Europe in the year 2020 was exceeded in the first five months of this year (January to May).

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz praised Walton's remarkable achievements in expanding TV export to Europe.

During a recent visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur, the German envoy was briefed on the successful market expansion of Walton products in Europe.

Witnessing the use of European technologies' advanced machineries, the ambassador also lauded Walton's state-of-the-art TV manufacturing factory.

On his reaction on the visit, Peter Fahrenholtz said, "Walton has developed so well. I am very much impressed. Walton has a vision to be a global player through producing quality products. Today, I witnessed that Walton invested good enough on advanced technologies' machineries mostly from Germany to produce quality products. I hope that Walton would be a global market player.'

The German envoy also termed Walton as a showcase of the the Bangladesh tremendous progress in the recent years.

Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed said, Walton wants to bring the Bangladesh's flag of Bangladesh to a unique height in the world by securing a strong brand position in the world's consumer electronics markets. That's why, Walton has been moving forward with the "Vision- Go Global 2030". The vision implies Walton will be emerged as the best and leading global electronics brand in the world by 2030.

Walton TV Chief Executive Officer Mostafa Nahid , Walton TV's Head of Business in Germany Tawseef Al Mahmood also spoke on the occasion.

According to sources, Walton is making TVs of European standard at its own factory at Chandra in Gazipur. Walton has already been recognized as a state-of-the-art Dolby and Google-listed 'licensed TV manufacturer'.







Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton has set a target of widening its TV exports to 20 European countries by the year 2021 as the local brand's manufactured and exported 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged television in Europe has been well accepted for its high quality as well as reliability.Despite the global trade and economic slowdown following the coronavirus pandemic situation, Walton made a great success in expanding its LED TV exports to 10 European countries, including Germany, Greece, Ireland, Croatia, Spain, Poland, Italy and Romania. Walton's successful market expansion in Europe was resulted in increasing its TV export 10 times more than the previous year, says a press release.In addition, Walton's TV exports to Europe in the year 2020 was exceeded in the first five months of this year (January to May).German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz praised Walton's remarkable achievements in expanding TV export to Europe.During a recent visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur, the German envoy was briefed on the successful market expansion of Walton products in Europe.Witnessing the use of European technologies' advanced machineries, the ambassador also lauded Walton's state-of-the-art TV manufacturing factory.On his reaction on the visit, Peter Fahrenholtz said, "Walton has developed so well. I am very much impressed. Walton has a vision to be a global player through producing quality products. Today, I witnessed that Walton invested good enough on advanced technologies' machineries mostly from Germany to produce quality products. I hope that Walton would be a global market player.'The German envoy also termed Walton as a showcase of the the Bangladesh tremendous progress in the recent years.Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed said, Walton wants to bring the Bangladesh's flag of Bangladesh to a unique height in the world by securing a strong brand position in the world's consumer electronics markets. That's why, Walton has been moving forward with the "Vision- Go Global 2030". The vision implies Walton will be emerged as the best and leading global electronics brand in the world by 2030.Walton TV Chief Executive Officer Mostafa Nahid , Walton TV's Head of Business in Germany Tawseef Al Mahmood also spoke on the occasion.According to sources, Walton is making TVs of European standard at its own factory at Chandra in Gazipur. Walton has already been recognized as a state-of-the-art Dolby and Google-listed 'licensed TV manufacturer'.