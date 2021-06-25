Daffodil Group CEO elected as First VP of  WBAF Asia Startups



Mohammad Nuruzzaman

He was also appointed as Senator of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) last year. He will represent Bangladesh in the grand assembly of WBAF scheduled to be held in February, 2022, says a press release.

This achievement of Mohammad Nuruzzaman paved the way for the expansion of Bangladeshi Startups in the international arena. From now on, the access for Bangladeshi young entrepreneurs to get various global opportunities has opened up.

On the other hand, local angel investors, incubation centers, private equity firms, co-investment funds, and potential entrepreneurs in Bangladesh will be able to interact with the world's leading business leaders.

Mohammad Nuruzzaman is leading 41 sister concerns of Daffodil Family and simultaneously working continuously behind growing up the alumni of different educational institutions of Daffodil Education Network as Startups. Beside this, he has associated himself as an Angel investor with some successful Startups as well.

WBAF is the world's largest forum for startups and entrepreneurial development. 138 high commissioners and senators from 79 countries are associated with this forum. The WBAF Business School has 50 teachers in 32 countries and 5 International Working Committees. The WBAF World Congress is held yearly in February.





















