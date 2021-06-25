Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Business

Govt to prioritise smooth and sustainable LDC graduation

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Govt to prioritise smooth and sustainable LDC graduation

Govt to prioritise smooth and sustainable LDC graduation

The Government of Bangladesh attaches highest priority to ensuring smooth and sustainable LDC graduation from Bangladesh with momentum in its plans and executing such plans accordingly, said Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus.
"To this end, we have established an effective platform to support Sustainable Graduation taking all the relevant stakeholders on board"-he said while speaking as the chief guest of a virtual meeting on 'Graduation of Bangladesh from the least developed country (LDC) category and smooth transition towards sustainable development' held on Wednesday.
Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Government of Bangladesh, The United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) and UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) jointly organized the meeting, said an ERD press release.
 The meeting reviewed the priorities of Bangladesh in preparing for graduation from the LDC category, smooth transition and the most important international support measures (ISMs)-including both traditional and new forms of support-needed from the international community.
 Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) of Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz, Director of OHRLLS and Chair of the UN Inter Agency Task Force on LDC Graduation Heidi Schroderus-Fox, and UN CDP Member and Chair for Sub-Group on LDCs Taffere Tesfachew spoke during the inaugural session of the event.  
Secretary, Prime Minister's Office Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah chaired the event, while CDP Secretary Roland Mollerus joined as the co-chair.
 High officials from the government's Ministries and Divisions, UN Systems, development and trading partners, and private sector participated in the meeting.
 It is notable that Bangladesh has been recommended for graduation from the LDC status during the latest triennial review of CDP in February, 2021.
 Recognising the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, CDP has also recommended an extended, five-year long preparatory period from 2021 to 2026 as well as enhanced monitoring, analysis, and transition support.
During the preparatory period, Bangladesh will prepare a smooth transition strategy (STS) in cooperation with development and trading partners and with targeted assistance from the United Nations system, especially members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on LDC Graduation Support.
 The release said STS is expected to provide the basis for a successful transition, ensuring that LDC-specific ISMs are phased out in a way that does not disrupt the country's development progress. The Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance will coordinate the process of preparing the STS by involving all the stakeholders.   
 The virtual meeting was comprised of two business sessions. The first session was themed on 'Preparing for Graduation and Smooth Transition and Support'. During this session, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh spoke on the challenges of LDC graduation and the way forward while ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin delivered a presentation on 'Planned Strategy for Smooth Graduation'.
 This session also featured a presentation on 'Preparing for Graduation and Smooth Transition - what next after CDP recommendation' from Matthias Bruckner from CDP Secretariat while Mereseini Bower from the same entity delivered a presentation on 'New Sustainable Graduation Support Facility'.
 The second business session was themed on 'Results of a Survey on Assistance Measures for LDC graduation in Bangladesh'.
 During this session, Member of UN CDP Debapriya Bhattacharya spoke on the 'CDP's Contribution to the Fifth UN Conference on LDCs and Global Support Measures'.
 Consultant of United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Dr Fahmida Khatun presented the draft Survey Report on 'Assistance Measures for LDC graduation in Bangladesh- Key Findings and Recommendations' in the meeting.
 Member of the Planning Commission Dr. Shamsul Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Member of the Planning Commission Sharifa Khan and Secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury also gave their comments during this business session.
Secretary, Prime Minister's Office Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah extended his gratitude to the UN team for their positive remarks and also hopes that both sides will work jointly in the coming days to materialise the initiatives for sustainable graduation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan
US new home sales drop for second straight month
BSEC approves Beximco’s bid to issue Sukuk bond
C-19: More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs
Vistara launches 48-hour monsoon sale
ECNEC provides Tk 84.64 crore support to Dhaka Bypass Road
S’pore says ready to help BD port expansion efforts


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft