Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:32 PM
Business

Shaky’ gold holds tight range after mixed Fed signals

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

June 24: Gold steadied in a tight range on Thursday, tracking moves in the dollar as mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on stimulus withdrawal kept investors on their toes.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,779.30 per ounce at 0905 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1per cent to $1,780.80.
Gold is still on "shaky" ground, and is "likely to swing between losses and gains as investors navigate conflicting signals from Fed officials," said senior analyst at FXTM Lukman Otunga.
Investors are likely to adopt a cautious approach towards gold as they await US inflation data on Friday, Otunga added.
Two Fed officials said on Wednesday a period of high inflation may last longer than anticipated, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expecting a rate hike in late 2022.
The remarks helped the dollar index steady, after weakness earlier this week due to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that interest rates would not be hiked too quickly.
Gold started to recover on bargain hunting, but "the technical construction means there's resistance from about $1,805 up to $1,830s. So that's going to make some people a little bit nervous," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said. "But for the longer term ... we've got negative real interest rates, and that's positive for gold."
Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, also benefits from lower interest rates as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. The Fed's hawkish tone last week drove a 6per cent fall in bullion.    -Reuters


