Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Business

US lawmakers back Big Tech regulation bills

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

WASHINGTON, June 24: US lawmakers debated into the early hours Thursday over details of legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech firms with a sweeping reform of antitrust laws.
House Judiciary Committee members clashed while tweaking bills with potentially massive implications for large online platforms and their users.
Legislation being forwarded to the floor of the House of Representatives could force an overhaul of the practices of Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, or potentially lead to a breakup of the dominant tech giants.
Critics argue the measures could have unintended consequences that would hurt consumers and some of the most popular online services.
Representative David Cicilline, who headed a 16-month investigation that led to the legislation, said the bills are aimed at restoring competition in markets stymied by monopolies.
"Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are gatekeepers to the online economy," Cicilline said during the hearing.
"They bury or buy rivals and abuse their monopoly power, conduct that is harmful to consumers, competition, innovation and our democracy."
The bills would restrict how online platforms operate, notably whether tech giants operating them can favor their own products or services.
The measures would also limit mergers or acquisitions by Big Tech firms aimed at limiting competition, and make it easier for users to try new services by requiring data "portability" and "interoperability."
A bill requiring user data to be easily moved between platforms passed as midnight neared Wednesday.
"If you hate the way Facebook moderates posts, you should love this bill, which requires Facebook to interoperate with competing platforms so that users can choose the moderators they want," the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation said in a tweet.
Members of the committee went on to green-light a bill that would require Big Tech firms to prove an acquisition or merger would not crimp competition.
Currently, US regulators have to prove a merger is anti-competitive to block it.
"This legislation is not a merger ban," Cicilline said.
"It merely makes them show their merger will not stifle competition."
The bill came under fire by members of Congress who felt it unjust to apply a presumption of guilt when it comes to mergers.
Before adjourning until 11 am Thursday, the committee gave the go-ahead to a bill which would bar platforms from favoring their own products -- by, for example, giving them prominence in an online marketplace or using software as default on an electronic device.
It was expected to discuss, after the adjournment, a bill which would make it easier to break up tech giants.
During the marathon session, lasting more than 16 hours, some Republicans and moderate Democrats expressed concerns despite bipartisan support for the bills.
Clash points included whether it is right to target laws at four big tech companies and whether government agencies will hobble them instead of letting them adapt to competition.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan
US new home sales drop for second straight month
BSEC approves Beximco’s bid to issue Sukuk bond
C-19: More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs
Vistara launches 48-hour monsoon sale
ECNEC provides Tk 84.64 crore support to Dhaka Bypass Road
S’pore says ready to help BD port expansion efforts


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft