Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:31 PM
Home Business

Stocks rebound as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday from Wednesday's plunge as investors led by bargain hunters took fresh stakes in volatile trade pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) However, daily turnover on the DSE dipped one-month low to Tk 15.97 billion, down 21 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 20.30 billion. The turnover on May 23 last was Tk 14.85 billion.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 56.99 points or 0.94 per cent to 6,092, after losing 90 points in the past two straight sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 10.69 points to 2,199 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 4.46 points to 1,301 at thye close of the trading.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 5,106 billion on Thursday, up from Tk 5,082 billion in the previous session.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 372 issues traded, 191 advanced, 152 declined and 29 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 254,961 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 551.08 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 86 points to settle at 17,657 and the Selective Categories Index( CSCX) gained 51 points to 10,622 at close. Of the issues traded, 140 declined, 135 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 27.41 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 887 million.


