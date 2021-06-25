Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Business

Demanded for pragmatic economic policy to beat Covid-19 fallout

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

Demanded for pragmatic economic policy to beat Covid-19 fallout

Demanded for pragmatic economic policy to beat Covid-19 fallout

Speakers at a webinar suggested for a well designed economic policy to salvage the country from economic fallout caused by the ongoing Covid pandemic through disbursing stimulus packages committed for the different tiers of businesses.
They also urged the relevant authorities to make arrangement for smooth flow of foreign direct investment (FDI).
They were speaking at a webinar organised by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) to publish a study conducted by it on COVID Stimulus and Links to  Employment, Consumption, and Investment: The Bangladesh Experience, Global Lessons, and Priorities for Next Round Support that aims to assess the effect on Bangladesh economy in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19.
"Bangladesh economy has been growing gradually because of  millions of small drops of investment, and the government is always welcoming green field foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh considering quality of investment," said Planning Minister Abdul Mannan as the chief guest.
Responding to the points raised by the discussants, the Planning Mimister said the National Budget for FY 2021-22  was focused on the continued economic recovery amid the pandemic. The government will consider the demand of the bottom line of the society if a second stimulus package is formulated where importance will be given to activate more SME supportive organization.
BUILD conducted   a  rapid  survey  ( Feb, 2021), which was a part of the study also found that the sales SME firms have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic and a number of firms reported a depressed demand currently compared to the pre-COVID scenario, which indicates consumption and demand has not recovered fully.
During the welcome note, Abul Kasem Khan, Chairperson, BUILD said that the initiative and leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister to combat the COVID-19 gave confidence to the economy. Unemployment, demand generation, and savings need to be addressed to make the initiative more fruitful.
Md Jashim Uddin Ahmed, President, FBCCI said that in the national budget of FY 2021-22, the government addressed private investment, SME, agriculture, health, education, employment, social safety net, integrated logistics system, etc. as the equipment of the economic recovery plan. He cordially appreciated the government for coming up with some simplified reforms on tax and VAT issues to assist the private sector amid the pandemic.
Tuomo Poutiainen, Director, International Labour Organization said that social inclusive measures like assisting youth, real unemployed, vaccination program, access to education, mental health etc. need to be addressed and linked to the stimulus package.
Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Dr. M.  Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange, Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) moderated the panel discussion and open floor session. Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) ,Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation, Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange Jamal Uddin, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum, also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Shimanto Bank opens its 19th branch at Gulshan
US new home sales drop for second straight month
BSEC approves Beximco’s bid to issue Sukuk bond
C-19: More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs
Vistara launches 48-hour monsoon sale
ECNEC provides Tk 84.64 crore support to Dhaka Bypass Road
S’pore says ready to help BD port expansion efforts


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft