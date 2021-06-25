

Demanded for pragmatic economic policy to beat Covid-19 fallout

They also urged the relevant authorities to make arrangement for smooth flow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

They were speaking at a webinar organised by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) to publish a study conducted by it on COVID Stimulus and Links to Employment, Consumption, and Investment: The Bangladesh Experience, Global Lessons, and Priorities for Next Round Support that aims to assess the effect on Bangladesh economy in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19.

"Bangladesh economy has been growing gradually because of millions of small drops of investment, and the government is always welcoming green field foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh considering quality of investment," said Planning Minister Abdul Mannan as the chief guest.

Responding to the points raised by the discussants, the Planning Mimister said the National Budget for FY 2021-22 was focused on the continued economic recovery amid the pandemic. The government will consider the demand of the bottom line of the society if a second stimulus package is formulated where importance will be given to activate more SME supportive organization.

BUILD conducted a rapid survey ( Feb, 2021), which was a part of the study also found that the sales SME firms have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic and a number of firms reported a depressed demand currently compared to the pre-COVID scenario, which indicates consumption and demand has not recovered fully.

During the welcome note, Abul Kasem Khan, Chairperson, BUILD said that the initiative and leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister to combat the COVID-19 gave confidence to the economy. Unemployment, demand generation, and savings need to be addressed to make the initiative more fruitful.

Md Jashim Uddin Ahmed, President, FBCCI said that in the national budget of FY 2021-22, the government addressed private investment, SME, agriculture, health, education, employment, social safety net, integrated logistics system, etc. as the equipment of the economic recovery plan. He cordially appreciated the government for coming up with some simplified reforms on tax and VAT issues to assist the private sector amid the pandemic.

Tuomo Poutiainen, Director, International Labour Organization said that social inclusive measures like assisting youth, real unemployed, vaccination program, access to education, mental health etc. need to be addressed and linked to the stimulus package.

Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange, Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) moderated the panel discussion and open floor session. Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) ,Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation, Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange Jamal Uddin, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum, also spoke on the occasion.











Speakers at a webinar suggested for a well designed economic policy to salvage the country from economic fallout caused by the ongoing Covid pandemic through disbursing stimulus packages committed for the different tiers of businesses.They also urged the relevant authorities to make arrangement for smooth flow of foreign direct investment (FDI).They were speaking at a webinar organised by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) to publish a study conducted by it on COVID Stimulus and Links to Employment, Consumption, and Investment: The Bangladesh Experience, Global Lessons, and Priorities for Next Round Support that aims to assess the effect on Bangladesh economy in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19."Bangladesh economy has been growing gradually because of millions of small drops of investment, and the government is always welcoming green field foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh considering quality of investment," said Planning Minister Abdul Mannan as the chief guest.Responding to the points raised by the discussants, the Planning Mimister said the National Budget for FY 2021-22 was focused on the continued economic recovery amid the pandemic. The government will consider the demand of the bottom line of the society if a second stimulus package is formulated where importance will be given to activate more SME supportive organization.BUILD conducted a rapid survey ( Feb, 2021), which was a part of the study also found that the sales SME firms have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic and a number of firms reported a depressed demand currently compared to the pre-COVID scenario, which indicates consumption and demand has not recovered fully.During the welcome note, Abul Kasem Khan, Chairperson, BUILD said that the initiative and leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister to combat the COVID-19 gave confidence to the economy. Unemployment, demand generation, and savings need to be addressed to make the initiative more fruitful.Md Jashim Uddin Ahmed, President, FBCCI said that in the national budget of FY 2021-22, the government addressed private investment, SME, agriculture, health, education, employment, social safety net, integrated logistics system, etc. as the equipment of the economic recovery plan. He cordially appreciated the government for coming up with some simplified reforms on tax and VAT issues to assist the private sector amid the pandemic.Tuomo Poutiainen, Director, International Labour Organization said that social inclusive measures like assisting youth, real unemployed, vaccination program, access to education, mental health etc. need to be addressed and linked to the stimulus package.Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange, Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) moderated the panel discussion and open floor session. Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) ,Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of SME Foundation, Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange Jamal Uddin, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum, also spoke on the occasion.