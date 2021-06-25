Video
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Business

US firm wins $12.8m deal to boost USAID agri project in BD

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

PAE, a US-based global leader in delivering smart development solutions to the US government and its partner nations, was awarded a five-year, $12.8 million contract by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the Agency's Feed the Future Bangladesh Agricultural Infrastructure Development Activity.
PAE will build the capacity of the Government of Bangladesh's Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) to modernize infrastructure in priority rural farming communities, says Glob Newswire.
The Activity will consist of improvements to roads, irrigation and drainage systems, as well as market and collection centers, and cold storage facilities as a means of increasing access to markets, strengthening agricultural production, and improving farmers' livelihoods.
PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the team combines its global infrastructure experience with local, technical expertise to allow it to bring innovative, yet practical ideas to this important programme.
"USAID has a strong history of supporting agricultural infrastructure development in Bangladesh and PAE is excited for the opportunity to build on this success," Peiffer said. "We look forward to bringing local government, rural farmers and the private sector together to deliver impactful results."
PAE will strengthen the LGED's capacity to strategically plan, construct and maintain rural infrastructure in the Feed the Future Zone of Influence and the USAID/Bangladesh Zone of Resilience target geographic areas. To minimize post-harvest losses, the work will improve roads, support irrigation operations and maintenance, and develop best practices for lasting, sustainable change.
For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the US government and its partner nations. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.
The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence, 50 years ago.
Additionally, the U.S. government has committed $84 million of assistance from multiple agencies to support COVID-19 response efforts. In 2020, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.


