Govt okays deal to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India

The cabinet committee on government purchase has approved a proposal to import 50,000 metric tons of non Basmati boiled rice from India at a cost of around Taka 169.56 crore.

The approval came from a meeting virtually held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the price of per metric ton rice would be $399.90. Per kg rice price will be Tk 33.91 in local currency.

Arefin said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 16 procurement proposals Thursday. It includes 10 proposals from the Power Division, 2 proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division, and one each from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Food, Public Security Division and the Local Government Division.

He said under the proposal from the Local Government Division, the joint venture of Mott MacDonald Limited, Euro Consult Mott MacDonald Artelia SWECO Denmark A/S, AQUA Consultants and Associates and Associates for Development Services Ltd have been appointed as project consultant of Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant project (phase-3) at a cost of Taka 169.35 crore.

Arefin approval also has been given for buying GSM UMTS Vehicular Active Support System for RAb from Threesixty Technologies, Delhaze Ltd and Panmark Impex Pte Ltd, at a cost of around Taka 29.64 crore.

Prior to CCGP meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Shamsul Arefin said that the meeting gave approval in principle to two proposals including one for signing Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (MSPA) with four firms for procuring LNG from the spot market by Petrobangla.

The four firms are - ITOCHU Corporation, Japan, Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore, Shell International Trading Middle East Ltd, Dubai, and Total Gas & Power Ltd, U.K.

Besides, the meeting gave approval in principle to another proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for extending the timeframe by another three years till May 26, 2024 for importing or locally procuring essential items on emergency state purpose by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

These essential items include onion, garlic, lentil, chickpeas, spices, dry chili, ginger, soybean oil, palm oil, sugar, salt, Arefin said.



















