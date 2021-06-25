HC grants State last time for hearing death references

The High Court (HC) on Thursday questioned over the time petition of the State that sought adjournment of the hearing on death references and appeals in the case of Ramna Batamul bomb blasts that killed 10 people and injured 50 others in 2001.

The HC already adjourned the hearing 375 times after the case was included in its cause-list for hearing on the sensational death reference and appeals. Expressing annoyance, the HC said as to how many times the State would take in the case. We would not allow further time and we are giving the State time for the final time. Later the court adjourned the hearing till October 24. The virtual HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the adjournment order as Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Shahin Ahmed Khan sought time for hearing the matter.

The DAG told the HC that the State wants to place arguments in physical presence after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is over.

During the hearing, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, who represented a death-row convict Moulana Akbar Hossain alias Helaluddin, told the court that the case has been included in the HC's hearing list 375 times since 2014, but the benches concerned adjourned the hearing each time following the State's adjournment prayers.

He prayed to the HC to grant bail to his client Moulana Akbar or order the jail authorities to shift him to a normal cell from the condemned cell.

The HC bench asked lawyer Shishir Manir to submit a written application before the court in this regard.

Lawyer Shishir Manir said that his client has been suffering in a condemned cell for around 20 years, although there is no evidence against him.

A Dhaka court on June 23 in 2014 sentenced eight militants, including Huji-B top leader Mufti Hannan, to death and six others to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Mufti Hannan was executed in another case in 2017.

The seven others are Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Akbar Hossain, Maulana Tajuddin, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badal, Maulana Abu Bakar, Mufti Shafikur Rahman and Mufti Abdul Hai. Of them, Sumon, Jewel, Abu Taher, Rauf and Akbar are behind bars while two others are still on the run.

Eight convicts filed separate appeals with the HC challenging the trial court verdict. The hearing was set to begin on January 17 in 2017 but it was dropped from the cause-list due to a reconstitution of the bench.

Two cases were filed over the attack - one for murder and the other for use of explosives - with Ramna Police Station. A Dhaka speedy trial tribunal is dealing with the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.







