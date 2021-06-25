Migrants to get vaccinated in two months: Expat Minister

Bangladeshi expatriate workers would be given priority in the government's ongoing vaccination programme to be completed within next two months.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Thursday made the disclosure while addressing a function organised by the Wage Earners' Welfare Board under the ministry. "The complications over providing vaccines to the migrant workers will be resolved within one and half or two months. As soon as the problems are solved, they would be vaccinated," he said.

Requesting the Health Ministry to collect single dose vaccines for migrants, he informed, the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait assured that if Bangladeshi migrants take first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, they would provide the second dose. Regarding confusions over a circular issued from the Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon on vaccination issues, he added, "The Expatriates' Welfare hasn't issued any notice on the issue. If the ministry issues any notice, it will be publicized."

Bangladeshi migrants have so far sent Tk 2,00,000 crore by June 15 this year and they have been given Tk 25,000 each for hotel quarantine expenses following the Prime Minister's directives, mentioned Imran Ahmed. However, Expatriates' Welfare Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus-Salehin said that the expatriates would be able to register for vaccination in Surokkha app from next week. Those who don't have national identity cards (NID) will have to register using passport number and BMIT smart card numbers.

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General (DG) Shahidul Alam, Wage Earners' Welfare Board DG Hamidur Rahman and Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) Managing Director Billal Hossain were also present in the meeting.







