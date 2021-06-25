Video
Lawyer remanded for bail bond forgery

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Bar Association lawyer, Advocate Raju Ahmed Rajib was placed on a six-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a bail bond forgery case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order after Shahabagh police produed him before the court with a ten-day remand prayer. A team of CID police arrested the lawyer from Shahbagh area on Wednesday. On June 9, a Division Bench of the High Court issued warrant of arrest against two lawyers and a computer operator following a CID report. The accused made a false bail bond for 30 persons in a criminal case of Bogura.


