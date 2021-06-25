No shortage of food grain: Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday said, "Some people may think that food stock of the government has decreased. It is not correct. There is adequate stock of food in the public warehouses. There is no shortage of food grain in the country."

The minister made the remark while addressing a function at the Directorate General of Food in Dhaka, arranged for signing agreements for construction of 'Barishal Steel Silo' and purchasing 'Online Food Stock Monitoring System for the DG Food authority'.

Under the agreement, the Beximco Computers Ltd, an associate company of the Beximco Group, will provide online connectivity to 1,200 sites of the DG Food authority in 64 districts and improve IT skills of the department's 35,000 officials and employees through training.

The DG Food signed another deal with the 'Confidence Infrastructure Limited of Bangladesh and GSI USI JV' for building Barishal Steel Silo with a capacity of 48,000 metric tons, which will play vital role in increasing the country's food stocks maintaining food quality and nutrition.

Under the online monitoring system, the country's food warehouses including regional food offices, district offices and upazila offices will be brought under the network. It would ensure more transparency and accountability in activities of the DG Food.

Sadhan Chandra said activities of the Food Ministry are also being modernised and updated in line with ongoing activities for building a better Bangladesh.

He said steel silos are being constructed to increase food stock by 2025. Constructions of Mymensingh, Ashuganj and Madhupur silos are about to complete. Those will be handed over by December this year. Meanwhile, construction works on five more steel silos will begin soon.

In all these silos, food grains will be stored in a state-of-the-art cooling system without use of pesticides which will keep its quality and nutrition intact for up to two years, the minister added.

He added that there are plans to build 200 paddy silos across the country to ensure a fair price for farmers. Approval for construction of 30 paddy silos has already been given. If those are constructed, marginalised farmers will be able to supply paddy easily.

