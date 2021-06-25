Video
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:30 PM
Home Back Page

Kadamtali Triple-Murder

Mehzabin Confesses

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday recorded the confessional statement of Mehzabin Moon in a case where she along with her husband has been accused of killing her parents and younger sister.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yeasmin Ara recorded her statement after Sub-Inspector (SI) Zakir Hossain of Kadamtali police station, investigation officer of this case, produced her before court with a plea to record her statement.
After recording her confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the court sent her to jail.
On Saturday, the police recovered the bodies of expatriate worker Masud Rana, 50, his wife Mousumi Islam, 40, and their daughter Jannatul, 18, from their house in Dhaka's Kadamtali.


