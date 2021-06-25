BD will get fair share of C-19 vaccine: US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat- Texas) has said Bangladesh will receive a fair share of Covid-19 vaccines.

She made the assurance during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam at her office in Houston recently, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In response to the Ambassador's request for her support to Bangladesh's COVID-19 vaccine needs, the Congresswoman promised her help in this regard.

She mentioned Bangladesh as an important ally of the United States and that the two countries enjoy the best of their relationships, said the Bangladesh Embassy in the US on Thursday. Lee, who is one of the most influential legislators in the US House of Representatives, has also expressed her interest to advance Bangladesh-US cooperation further on wide-ranging areas including trade, commerce, COVID-19 support and Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar, the release said. She praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to over one million persecuted Rohingyas in Bangladesh and assured of her continued efforts in the US congress to resolve this humanitarian crisis.

Lee expressed her willingness to help revitalize the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus to promote Bangladesh's interest in the US Congress as well as the administration.

She encouraged more people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and the US, and Texas in particular, and shared her idea about establishing a sister-city relationship between Houston and a city in Bangladesh in this regard, the release added.







