Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 June, 2021, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves      
Home Back Page

BD will get fair share of C-19 vaccine: US Congresswoman

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat- Texas) has said Bangladesh will receive a fair share of Covid-19 vaccines.
She made the assurance during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam at her office in Houston recently, according to the Foreign Ministry.
In response to the Ambassador's request for her support to Bangladesh's COVID-19 vaccine needs, the Congresswoman promised her help in this regard.
She mentioned Bangladesh as an important ally of the United States and that the two countries enjoy the best of their relationships, said the Bangladesh Embassy in the US on Thursday. Lee, who is one of the most influential legislators in the US House of Representatives, has also expressed her interest to advance Bangladesh-US cooperation further on wide-ranging areas including trade, commerce, COVID-19 support and Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar, the release said. She praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to over one million persecuted Rohingyas in Bangladesh and assured of her continued efforts in the US congress to resolve this humanitarian crisis.
Lee expressed her willingness to help revitalize the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus to promote Bangladesh's interest in the US Congress as well as the administration.
 She encouraged more people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and the US, and Texas in particular, and shared her idea about establishing a sister-city relationship between Houston and a city in Bangladesh in this regard, the release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC grants State last time for hearing death references
The mangled front portion of a pickup van that collided
The capital remained beset with perennial traffic congestions
Migrants to get vaccinated in two months: Expat Minister
Lawyer remanded for bail bond forgery
No shortage of food grain: Minister
Mehzabin Confesses
BD will get fair share of C-19 vaccine: US Congresswoman


Latest News
Murder after rape: Accused killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi
EU to strengthen education system in Bangladesh; provides EUR 46.12mn
18 health workers contract Covid in Satkhira
Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms
Afghan President to visit White House
14 more died at RMCH corona unit
Two more die of Covid in Noakhali; 116 infected
18 killed, 16 injured in fire at China school
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapse
Most Read News
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
Self-respect vs reality: Lower middle class sandwiched
Anti-virus founder McAfee found dead in Spanish jail
Iran foils sabotage attack
40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO
Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Hasina calls for peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas
Battle of Plassey: Witnessing the fall of last Nawab
BD needs strong private sector for diversified export growth: IFC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft