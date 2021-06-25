Video
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Home Back Page

1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul

The Mayor says those vehicles cannot run in city from July

Published : Friday, 25 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has said as many as 1,646 public transports are operating in Dhaka without BRTA route permits.
He said those vehicles would not be able to run from 01 July.
Mayor Atiqul said this at a press conference after the 16th meeting of Dhaka North and South City Corporations Bus Route Rationalization Committee on Thursday.
All the unauthorized buses are responsible for traffic jam in the capital, Mayor Atiqul said.
From 01 July to August 31 DSCC, DNCC and the BRTA will conduct operations against these transports, he said.
At the meeting, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the company-based bus service would start from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Kanchpur in Narayanganj from 07 September.
"We have visited two places to build a bus depot in Ghatarchar and we have identified about 12 bighas of land. A bus depot will be built there after acquiring that land," he added.
A policy has been formulated and a draft agreement has also been prepared to kick off the initiative, said Sheikh Taposh.
It has been decided to finalize the agreement by 08 July after a meeting with the bus owners and the expert committee. The agreement will be executed from 29 July.
The DSCC Mayor said initiatives had been taken to build terminals and depots at four places outside Dhaka." Our expert panel has submitted a report to expedite the process."
The designated places for the terminals are Hemayetpur, Bhaturia, Baghair and Keraniganj. Bangladesh Bank has allocated TK 100 crore for bus companies on the routes.
The mayors of the two city corporations said the initiative had been taken to restore order in public transport and reduce traffic congestion in the capital.
In 2004 the government introduced 20-year of bus route rationalization or bus route message franchises transport plan for Dhaka.
The main objective of this special arrangement is to modernize capital's transport system by providing easy bank loan to transport owners.


