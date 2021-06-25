Local cattle to meet demand of sacrificial animals in Eid-ul-Azha

Muslims are poised to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha by sacrificing cattle and goats bred and reared for the purpose in local cattle farms. Due to the rapid increase in the production of cattle over the last few years, all the demand for sacrificial animals will be met with domestic cows, bulls and goats this year.

For this reason, the import of cows and goats will be completely discouraged and will be banned before the festival of sacrifice.

Sources said the government has also rejected offers of export of cattle from Brazil and Argentina, the world's top cattle producers. Cows have not been imported from neighbouring India for several years. This decision has been taken with the aim of increasing production and developing the country's cattle farms.

The country is now self-sufficient in cattle due to good market prices, incentives to farm owners and continued government policy support, they added.

According to sources there is a demand for 45 to 50 lakh cows and 70-75 lakh goats and sheep for sacrifice. The demand will be met from domestic production of about 1.25 crore animals.

The farm owners are preparing to sell the sacrificial cows, bulls, goats and sheep. The livestock department has claimed that there is no shortage of sacrificial animals this year.

According to sources, the fisheries and livestock sector is facing the opposite situation when other sectors of the economy are under pressure due to the Covid-19 situation. Every year new entrepreneurs and investors are joining the sector. The number of cow, goat, buffalo and sheep farms is constantly increasing. Instead of looking for jobs, educated unemployed people are now coming forward to raise animals on farms. That is why it has been possible to achieve self-sufficiency in cattle production. Investors in the sector are taking initiative not only to make sacrifices but also to export meat abroad by meeting the domestic demand throughout the year.

Meanwhile, various countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, have shown interest in importing halal meat from Bangladesh.

Not only that, the rural economy is getting stronger and stronger through animal husbandry, say stakeholders. New employment opportunities have been created in this sector. A few years ago, cows and frozen meat worth Tk 55,000 crore to Tk 60,000 crore were imported annually from various countries, including India, to meet the demand for meat. Imports are no longer required due to increase in domestic production. As a result, the entire amount spent on imports remains in the country. In the proposed budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has announced highest subsidies and incentives for the agricultural sector. In particular, the import of frozen meat and beef has been completely discouraged and additional tariffs have been imposed on it. This will completely stop the import of meat.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim told a recent meeting that the government's new policy would help boost domestic farms as well as animal husbandry.

To turn around the Corona situation, the government has given cash assistance to the farm owners from the incentive package announced to deal with Covid-19.

The Commerce Ministry has also rejected offers from Brazil and Argentina to export beef and meat.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said this time Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with domestic cows, not imported ones. The farm owners have produced and prepared enough cows ahead of the sacrifice.

He said the country is self-sufficient in cattle production. There is no need to import. Cows will no longer be brought from India. This will provide an opportunity for the development of indigenous cattle farms. There are enough cows and goats in the country for sacrifice. There is no reason to worry.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, more attention is being paid to the trade so that the health rules are followed. Preparations have been made to hold a meeting with the concerned stakeholders soon on the conservation and sale of sacrificial cows and raw hides.

Shah Imran, General Secretary of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, told the Daily Observer that a revolution has taken place in the country in the production of cattle. For this reason, there is no need to import. Although cattle are reared in domestic farms, they are of improved foreign breeds.

For this reason, even though they are reared indigenously, they are mainly foreign varieties. He said that the cows and goats being reared on the farm due to their improved breeds they provide a lot of meat. The farm owners also get prices for their animals. Due to this the number of farms is increasing rapidly in the country.

In order to get a good price for the sacrificial animals, extortion on the road must be stopped and there must be adequate security in the haats, banking facilities and food for the farmers. The farm owners are now preparing to sell the cows. Trading has started with small traders.







