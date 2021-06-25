Turks defend nature against Erdogan's development push

June 24: Lush, thick woodland and green tea fields coat the slopes of an idyllic valley, a slice of pastoral heaven near the Turkish president's familial home that will soon be gone.

A government-friendly company plans to extract 20 million tons of stone from a quarry in the northeastern town of Ikizdere for one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest development projects.

The locals are rising up in protest, challenging the government and its priorities in a region dear to the powerful Turkish leader's heart.

Under the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in power since 2002, Turkey has seen rapid modernisation, with new airports, roads and bridges.

The AKP says robust infrastructure will help transform the nation of 84 million people -- still considered an emerging market -- from a regional player into a global force.

Critics argue that Turkey is sacrificing the environment as it develops, with forests among natural resources destroyed by companies close to Erdogan for profit.

Residents of Gurdere village in Rize province, the Black Sea home of Erdogan's family, have protested against the planned quarry in Iskencedere valley since late April.

But in a country where dissent is poorly tolerated, the Rize governor issued two 15-day bans on protests in May and June, after standoffs between security forces and older women in headscarves.

Residents say their livelihoods and nature will be demolished by the quarry, which the company, Cengiz Holding, and Ankara say is needed for a new logistics port nearby. -AFP