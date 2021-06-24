e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods



From now on, e-commerce companies in the country will get their payments only after delivery of goods to buyers. Bangladesh Bank will control the transactions of these platforms, said Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Director General, WTO Cell) of Ministry of Commerce.





He made the announcement following a meeting on digital commerce held in Dhaka on Thursday with Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh in the chair.







Hafizur said, "Soon an standard operating procedures (SOP) service will be developed through Bangladesh Bank so that payment is not taken before delivery of goods. Those who have a bank or credit card will control the payment.”







He said, “If they receive a message that the product is delivered, then they will confirm the payment. This is the decision. SOP will be developed soon. The immediate issue is that the payment system will be controlled through Bangladesh Bank.”



