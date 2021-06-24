Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh



Bangladesh on Thursday observed rapid rises in Covid cases as 6,058 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.







A total of 81 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 13,868.







Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its statement on said, “The tally of infections has surged to 872,935 as 6,058 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and 81 people died of Covid-19 during the period.”





It said 19.93 percent of the 30,391 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.



The samples were tested at 554 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.



The recovery count rose to 7,94,783 after another 3,230 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.



The DGHS statistics showed that of the people infected from the beginning, 91.05 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.





Bangladesh recorded the highest number of Covid-19 fatality on April 19 this year when the virus killed 112 people in a day.







The DGHS said Bangladesh’s Covid-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021 while it surpassed 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.







The country recorded 7,626 Covid-19 cases on April 7 this year, the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, it added.







