Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home National

BNP protests WASA’s water price hike

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 5:09 PM  Count : 124
Observer Online Report

BNP protests WASA’s water price hike

BNP protests WASA’s water price hike


Leaders and activists of Dhaka city unit BNP have given a memorandum to Dhaka WASA to protest against the increase in water price and demand safe water supply to the city dwellers.

They handed over the memorandum at Dhaka WASA office at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Thursday. Earlier, they staged a brief protest in front of the WASA building before submitting the memorandum.

Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, president of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, said, “Water prices have been increased 14 times in the last 13 years. We have come to protest against this inhuman and anti-people decision. That is why we gave a memorandum.”

He added, “We demanded to reduce water prices and improve water quality without delay in the memorandum. We want the government to accept this demand. Otherwise we will go for a tough movement.”

A 10-member delegation of the party visited the Dhaka WASA building and they handed over the memorandum to the WASA representative. The memorandum was received by the company’s chief security officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Maksudul Haque.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Lawyer remanded for bail forgery
Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders
COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga
What should I know about the delta variant?


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft