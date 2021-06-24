BNP protests WASA’s water price hike



Leaders and activists of Dhaka city unit BNP have given a memorandum to Dhaka WASA to protest against the increase in water price and demand safe water supply to the city dwellers.







They handed over the memorandum at Dhaka WASA office at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Thursday. Earlier, they staged a brief protest in front of the WASA building before submitting the memorandum.







Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, president of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, said, “Water prices have been increased 14 times in the last 13 years. We have come to protest against this inhuman and anti-people decision. That is why we gave a memorandum.”







He added, “We demanded to reduce water prices and improve water quality without delay in the memorandum. We want the government to accept this demand. Otherwise we will go for a tough movement.”







A 10-member delegation of the party visited the Dhaka WASA building and they handed over the memorandum to the WASA representative. The memorandum was received by the company’s chief security officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Maksudul Haque.







GY





