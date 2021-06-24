Video
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
National

Lawyer remanded for bail forgery

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Observer Online Report

A Dhaka court has granted a seven-day remand to Dhaka Judge Court lawyer Raju Ahmed Rajib in a case filed for helping 30 accused of Bogura to get bail submitting forged documents.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order after IO of the case produced the accused before the court on Thursday and sought a 10-day remand.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested accused Rajib from a room in the High Court.

On June 9, CID filed an investigation report in the High Court into the involvement of four people, including two lawyers, in the bail forgery case.

The accused mentioned in the report are: Dhaka Court lawyer Raju Ahmed Rajib, Bogura Court lawyer Tanjim Alam Misbah, computer operator Masud Rana and lawyer’s assistant Md Sohag.

On February 24, the High Court asked to arrest all of the accused when the bail of 30 accused through forgery came to light, besides the court also asked for submitting a report in this regard.

