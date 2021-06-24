

Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders

An accused police constable in Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case has surrendered to court.



Constable Sagar Dev sought bail appearing at the court of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail early Thursday afternoon. The court fixed June 27 next for hearing on his bail petition.



Faridul Alam, public prosecutor of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court, confirmed the matter.



He said senior lawyer Dilip Kumar Das appeared on behalf of Sagar Dev.



Constable Sagar Dev was posted at Teknaf Police Station in Cox's Bazar district. He is said to be one of the main associates of Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das. Court issued an arrest warrant against him on December 21, 2020 declaring him as an absconding accused.



Earlier, RAB-15 senior assistant police super M Khairul Islam submitted chargesheets to court accusing 15 persons including Sagar Dev on December 13, 2020 in the much-talked about Major Sinha murder case.



On July 31, Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing over search at Shamlapur Checkpost in Baharchhara union under Teknaf upazila over searching his vehicle.



SZA