Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home National

COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 3:49 PM  Count : 141
Observer Online Report

COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga

COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga


COVID-19 positive has been detected in 41 individuals examining their samples in the last 24 hours in Chuadanga district.

All the 41 samples came out positive in test.

Besides, two people died of Covid-19 and four people died with symptoms at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital during the last 24 hours ending at 6:00am on Thursday, the Civil Surgeon's Office said.

Among the 41 new patients, 19 are the residents of Sadar, 14 of Jiban Nagar, seven of Alamdanga and one of Damurhuda upazila.

On the other hand, two deceased hailed from Jiban Nagar and Damurhuda upazilas.

Earlier, the Covid-19 infection rate in the district was 92.75 %.

 A total of 2,837 people have been detected with COVID-19 positive and 91 of them died.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Lawyer remanded for bail forgery
Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders
COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga
What should I know about the delta variant?


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft