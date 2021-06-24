COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga



COVID-19 positive has been detected in 41 individuals examining their samples in the last 24 hours in Chuadanga district.



All the 41 samples came out positive in test.



Besides, two people died of Covid-19 and four people died with symptoms at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital during the last 24 hours ending at 6:00am on Thursday, the Civil Surgeon's Office said.



Among the 41 new patients, 19 are the residents of Sadar, 14 of Jiban Nagar, seven of Alamdanga and one of Damurhuda upazila.



On the other hand, two deceased hailed from Jiban Nagar and Damurhuda upazilas.



Earlier, the Covid-19 infection rate in the district was 92.75 %.





A total of 2,837 people have been detected with COVID-19 positive and 91 of them died.



SZA