7 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon





Seven more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district.





Upazila health and family planning officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.





With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 1,259.





Samples of 12 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, seven persons tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.





However, 1,181 persons have made recovery from the virus while 38 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.





