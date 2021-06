8 more die from Covid-19 in Bogura





Eight more Covid-19 patients died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura during last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday.





With this, the total fatalities rose to 363.





During the period, 98 cases were confirmed positive after testing 354 samples.





So far, 13,152 cases have been reported and 12,298 recovered from the virus in the district.





The district deputy civil surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.





