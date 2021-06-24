Buses in Dhaka not allowed without route permits







Without the authorities permission, no bus is allowed to ply in Dhaka city roads.

Mayor Atiq said, " It is reported that a total of 1,646 buses are running on the city streets without the route permits. Two Dhaka city corporatins, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and BRTA will jointly start a drive from July1-31 against those vehicles. Without the permission, no bus will be allowed to enter and go through over the city."







The bus drivers at first make registration and then take route permits. But now, they will have to collect route permits first, Atiqul Islam added.





"We will start the route rationalization activities from Ghatar Char-Motijheel-Sign Board from September 7. We the two mayors fixed a place in Ghatar Char for set up a depot, " Taposh said.





He also said four inter-district bus terminals will be set up outside the capital.





TF



Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam made the decision at 17th Bus Routes Rationalization Committee meeting on Thursday.