Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home National

FM: Bangladesh should be supported in producing COVID vaccines

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 2:40 PM  Count : 141
Observer Online Desk

FM: Bangladesh should be supported in producing COVID vaccines

FM: Bangladesh should be supported in producing COVID vaccines


Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh needs global support in producing COVID-19 vaccine as the country’s pharmaceutical companies have the capacity to produce the jabs. 

“The countries like Bangladesh that have the capability of producing vaccines should be allowed and be supported in producing vaccines,” he said, reports BSS.

The foreign minister was addressing the Asia Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation on “Promoting Cooperation on Combating the Pandemic for Sustainable Recovery” virtually on Wednesday night.  

He urged to ensure that no one is left behind by declaring the Covid-19 vaccines as a global public goods as well as implementing its distribution through strong international cooperation.

Dr Momen also proposed for stronger and concerted advocacy with the vaccine producing states to strengthen COVAX by WHO, while ensuring ‘free to choose’.

“Vaccines remain the centerpiece in the effective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh believes that the Covid-19 vaccines should be declared as a global public goods,” he said.

The foreign minister said it is encouraging to see countries like China playing important roles for availability of vaccines while the COVAX initiative by WHO is highly laudable.

“We need transitioning to non-linear, big data driven, and prioritised supply chain systems to ensure availability, access, and affordability of vaccines to build back better and stronger socio-economically,” he observed.  

Noting that infrastructure will play a critical role in this regard, the foreign minister said Bangladesh is ready and willing to work with the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) partners to develop sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of the peoples in Asia-Pacific.

Momen said Bangladesh achieved success in managing the first wake of the pandemic under the robust leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, he said Bangladesh is facing difficulty in the second wave due to shortage of vaccines.

At the same time, he said: “Through our Chairmanship of the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and V20, we are going the extra mile in ensuring a climate resilient recovery from this pandemic not only for ourselves but also for the whole CVF members.”   

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the event. 

TF

Related Topics

FM   Momen   COVID  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Lawyer remanded for bail forgery
Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders
COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga
What should I know about the delta variant?


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft