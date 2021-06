Van puller killed as truck hits vehicle in Rajshahi

A van puller was killed as a truck smashed the vehicle in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abdus Samad, 50, was a resident of Gobindapur village in the upazila.

Paba Highway Police outpost in-charge Lutfur Rahman said a Natore-bound truck rammed into the van at Taherpur area on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway, leaving its puller dead on the spot.

SR/MUS