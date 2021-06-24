Two cousins drown while taking bath





Two cousins drowned in a canal at Bancharampur upazila in Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Zahid Hossain Shuva, 10, son of Ziaur Rahman of Bhurubhuria village under the upazila, and Mohammad Omer, 8, son of Baha Uddin of Noyagaon village under Muradnagar upazila in Cumilla.





Sources said the both went to the canal at Bhurubhuria village on Wednesday afternoon to take bath. They drowned in the water as they could not swim.





After searching, the relatives found the bodies on the water and recovered those.





Bancharampur Police Station OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the matter.



