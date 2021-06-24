Hotels, motels reopening in Cox's Bazar

Video
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
National

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 1:50 PM
Observer Online Report

Hotels, motels and guest houses are reopening in Cox's Bazar on Thursday for tourists on some conditions following health rules.

But all tourist spots will remain closed, said the deputy commissioner.

The decisions has been taken at the district COVID-19 Prevention Committee meeting.

The authorities have asked not to allow anyone to book a room without emergency at the restaurants.

The conditions include no tourist can book a room only for the purpose of travelling; rooms can only be rented to anyone for urgent need.

Only 50 percent of the rooms can be rented out. The restaurant in the hotels will only be open for room service. The swimming pool will be closed.

Disinfectant spray and temperature measurement should be provided at the entrance of the hotels.
Hand sanitisers should be provided in all rooms including the lobby.

TF

