

Lockdown norms flouted as shops stay open in Gazipur



Notwithstanding the lockdown restrictions, several shops remained open in Gazipur on Thursday.

Many CNG-operated auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws were also seen plying in Gazipur, reports UNB.



The inter-district buses stayed off the roads but that did not deter the daily commuters from travelling to the capital via the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways. These people paid extra fare to travel to the capital by CNG-run auto-rickshaws.



Experts had earlier warned that the Covid lockdown enforced by the government would not be effective if the banks, offices and factories were allowed to remain open.



The local administration has taken several measures to ensure strict imposition of the lockdown in Gazipur. Moreover, mobile courts have been constituted to penalise violators.



In the last three days, 17 mobile court drives have been conducted and they have lodged 112 cases and collected a fine of Tk 1.44 lakh from people violating Covid-safety protocols.



Meanwhile, 60 people tested positive for Covid in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 12,096. So far, 227 people have died in the district.



The government announced a nine-day lockdown in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts, starting Tuesday, in view of an alarming surge in a Covid cases across the country.



Cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam announced the decision at an emergency press briefing on June 21.



TF