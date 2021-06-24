One more dies in Gournadi post-polls violence







An elderly man, who was a relative of a defeated candidate in a union parishad election, was killed during an attack by rival group at Gournadi upazila in Barishal district early Thursday.



Deceased Shah Alam Khan, 58, breathed his last at about 1am at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.



Quoting he inhabitants of Khanjapur Union police said winner candidate Firoz Mridha's cousin was killed during a clash on the election day on June 21.



A case has been filed accusing some 101 people over the incident.



As a sequel, the rival attacked at a programme of defeated candidate Montu Hawlader on Wednesday noon, leaving Montu's relative Shah Alam injured.



Critically injured Alam was admitted to the hospital where he died at early hours.



Gournadi Police Station OC Md Afzal Hossain said the body was sent to the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue.







TF

