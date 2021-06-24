Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home National

One more dies in Gournadi post-polls violence

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:23 PM  Count : 189
Observer Online Report

One more dies in Gournadi post-polls violence

One more dies in Gournadi post-polls violence



An elderly man, who was a relative of a defeated candidate in a union parishad election, was killed during an attack by rival group at Gournadi upazila in Barishal district early Thursday.

Deceased Shah Alam Khan, 58, breathed his last at about 1am at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Quoting he inhabitants of Khanjapur Union police said winner candidate Firoz Mridha's cousin was killed during a clash on the election day on June 21.

A case has been filed accusing some 101 people over the incident.

As a sequel, the rival attacked at a programme of defeated candidate Montu Hawlader on Wednesday noon, leaving Montu's relative Shah Alam injured.

Critically injured Alam was admitted to the hospital where he died at early hours.

Gournadi Police Station OC Md Afzal Hossain said the body was sent to the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue.

TF

Related Topics

UP Election  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Lawyer remanded for bail forgery
Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders
COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga
What should I know about the delta variant?


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft